Jagat Janani Maa Sarada to emphasize on important life lessons

Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada is all set to feature an important track which will put emphasis on simple but important chapters of life.

Well, in the days to come, it will be seen that a lady, who is a prostitute, will bring lunch for Thakur (Suman Kundu). When the lady will offer the food to Thakur, Sarada (Arpita Mondol) will fail to refuse her. When Thakur will rebuke her for this act, Sarada will say that if anyone calls her ‘Maa’ and asks for something, she cannot and will not be able to refuse him/her irrespective of his/her social stature.

Next, it will be seen that Thakur will ask Jogin to bring a new cooking pan for Sarada. Trusting the shopkeeper blindly, he will bring a pan without checking it properly.

Now guess what?

A hole in the pan will be found. Naturally, Jogin will be extremely embarrassed for his carelessness.

But Thakur, instead of cursing the ashamed soul, will ask to learn a lesson from this incident of life. He will ask Jogin not be a foolish but a follower.

Get ready to watch this important track in the show and for more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.