Jai to face PUBLIC HUMILIATION in Internet Wala Love, Ahaan to be ARRESTED in Tu Aashiqui, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: It’s raining twists and turns in your favourite shows! Excited to know about the high-voltage scenes in the upcoming episodes? Read on.

Jai to be humiliated publicly in Colors’ Internet Wala Love

Colors’ show Internet Wala Love was recently launched. Mahira, who is Jai’s boss, asks him to go live through a video at a mall event. Jai later proposes to Aradhya as part of the video challenge, and the latter insults him.

Surrogacy drama in Star Bharat’s Saam Daam Dand Bhed

Star Bharat show Saam Daam Dand Bhed will see Bulbul taking medication without realising that Maya has given her poison. In addition, Vijay informs his family about surrogacy, and he and Bulbul visit the surrogate mother.

Zain shattered to learn about affair in Star Plus’ Mariam Khan

Star Plus’ Mariam Khan – Reporting Live will witness Zain learning that Mahira and Rehaan are having an affair. He then behaves mature and supports Mahira in front of the family.

Ahaan to be arrested in Colors’ Tu Aashiqui

Colors’ Tu Aashiqui will showcase Rangoli accusing Ahaan of a grave crime—rape. While Ahaan is at the marriage venue, he is arrested.

Radhe to get drunk in Star Plus’ Krishna Chali London

Star Plus’ Krishna Chali London will present a drama where Radhe is mistaken about Krishna and Prashant’s relation. Radhe gets drunk to drown his sorrows. His drunken state upsets the family.

