'Jai Kanhaiya...' will be visually appealing: Vishal Vashishtha

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2017 01:47 PM

Actor Vishal Vashishtha says that his forthcoming TV show, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki will be entirely shot here to make it look visually appealing to the audience.

Set in Kolkata, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki is a remake of the popular Bengali show Bhojo Gobindo.

"I am thrilled to be part of Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki. The entire cast and crew is super excited about shooting the show in Kolkata. Our aim was to make the show look as real as possible," Vishal said in a statement.

"It's going to be a visually appealing show for the audience, apart from an entertaining and interesting storyline. The sets here are grand and we just can't wait for the audience to see it," he added.

The show will also feature actresses, Rupanjana Mitra and Sweta Bhattacharya.

It will premiere on Star Bharat on 1 January.

(Source: IANS) 

 





Tags > Star Bharat, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Vishal Vashishtha, Rupanjana Mitra, Sweta Bhattacharya, Bhojo Gobindo,

