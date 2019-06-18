Jamai Raja 2 to return on ZEE5; Ravi Dubey finalised

It's raining breaking news on TellyChakkar.com.

Earlier in the day, we broke the news about Donal Bisht replacing Jasmin Bhasin in Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

We already reported about Zee TV popular show Jamai Raja to comeback with another season wherein Achint Kaur and Nia Sharma will continue being a part of the show.

Now, we have exclusively learned that the next season of Jamai Raja will be released on ZEE5.

Also, our sources have informed us that Ravi Dubey who played the lead role in the first season will continue to be a part of the season 2 of the show.

We couldn't connect with Ravi for his comment.

