News

Jamai Raja 2 to return on ZEE5; Ravi Dubey finalised

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
18 Jun 2019 10:59 PM

It's raining breaking news on TellyChakkar.com.

Earlier in the day, we broke the news about Donal Bisht replacing Jasmin Bhasin in Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

We already reported about Zee TV popular show Jamai Raja to comeback with another season wherein Achint Kaur and Nia Sharma will continue being a part of the show.

Now, we have exclusively learned that the next season of Jamai Raja will be released on ZEE5.

Also, our sources have informed us that Ravi Dubey who played the lead role in the first season will continue to be a part of the season 2 of the show.

We couldn't connect with Ravi for his comment.

Are you excited for the show? Post your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Jamai Raja 2, ZEE5, Ravi Dubey,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Wedding pics of Pancham and Elaich from Sab Tv...

Wedding pics of Pancham and Elaich from Sab Tv’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar

past seven days