Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

Jamai Raja actors not been paid their dues?

By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2017 04:55 PM

Zee TV’s flagship show Jamai Raja is wrapping up in March is old news. But we bet that you didn’t know of this latest piece of news trickling in from a gossip site. 

According to the site, four actors of the show- Shiny Doshi, Mouli Ganguly, Sanjay Swaraj and Neelu Kohli- have allegedly not been paid their dues for over five months. The actors are said to have rushed to CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association) for assistance in this matter, the site added further. 

The gossip portal stated that the co-producers Ashvini Yardi and Meenakshi Sagar mutually agreed upon a contract that Meenakshi would handle the finance part. However, Meenakshi has been allegedly dodging the actors' claims and dilly dallying over their payment, the site concluded. 

Jamai Raja premiered in 2014 and quickly garnered a generous fan following, thanks to its hatke theme. It's said to be going off air due to falling TRPs.

It is not the first time that a Zee TV show has seen actors complaining about non payment. Doli Armaanon Ki cast had also filed a case against the producer Pearl Grey over delayed cheques.

