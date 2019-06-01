Jamai Raja to Return with Achint Kaur and Nia Sharma?

TellyChakkar.com is back with some interesting updates from the Television world.

The success of Naagin 3, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 and Kawach 2 seems to have made a trend in recreation of iconic shows.

Latest addition in this list is Zee TV popular show Jamai Raja (Grazing Goat Pictures Pvt Ltd) which featured Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Anchint Kaur in lead roles.

A little birdie has whispered into our ears, that the makers of Jamai Raja are planning to get the show back. Also rumour mills suggest that the makers are keen on retaining Nia Sharma and Anchint Kaur in the upcoming version of the show.

We couldn't reach out to the actors and production house for their comment.

