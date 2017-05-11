Jamai Raja reunion for Nia, Ravi and me in KKK: Shiny Doshi

Colors’ popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to kick start its new season with a new tagline – Pain in Spain.

Popular faces from the industry are gearing up to give a tough fight to their fellow contestants on the show. Each one of them is prepped up to prove their mettle.

Pretty and popular Shiny Doshi, who was last seen on the popular daily Jamai Raja, is preparing herself well for KKK and she told us, “I am working a bit on my core strength to perform the stunts. I am doing activities like under water swimming and breath controlling to prepare myself well for the stunts. I am also increasing my will power and motivation to be prepared for whatever comes my way.”

“I am very excited and nervous to be a part of the show. The audience will have to watch the show to know about my deepest fear. I want to know myself better. I also want to see till what extent I can push myself mentally and physically by being a part of the game,” she added.

Interestingly, actors Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Shiny Doshi, who were a part of Zee TV’s popular drama Jamai Raja, will be reuniting on Khatron Ke Khiladi as participants.

Sharing her excitement to have them on the show, Shiny said, “It’s going to be so much fun to have Ravi and Nia along. It’s kind of a mini reunion for Jamai Raja actors.”

Good luck, Shiny.