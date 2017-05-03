Jamming Sessions on the sets of Piyaa Albela

Zee TV’s latest romantic offering Piyaa Albela has already won the hearts of the audiences with its off-beat characterisation and intriguing plot. The key actors Akshay Mhatre, Sheen Das, Parul Chaudhary and Tushar Khanna have been appreciated for their acting prowess. Off-screen, they are thick as thieves and have a blast while shooting for the show. The talented model-turned-actor Tushar Khanna who plays the lead protagonist Naren’s younger brother Mayank is a man of many talents. The dashing Delhi lad is an amazing guitarist with a melodious voice. Giving everyone on the sets their daily fix of musical entertainment, the actor has his jamming sessions in the make-up room during the breaks. Everyone gets together to sing songs right from the 70’s to the current popular chartbusters while the actor strums away on his guitar.

The talented actor Tushar Khanna shares, “I have been singing and playing the guitar since my 9th Grade. I have been inclined towards music right since childhood but today it also serves as my biggest stressbuster. Acting is my passion and music is my soul. During the breaks on the sets, all my co-actors gather in my room and I start with playing some tunes on the guitar and it invariably leads to all of us jamming. There are demands from other actors for various songs.Gulaabi Aankhein and Channa Mereya are everybody’s favourites. The songs range from retro to contemporary tracks.” Well, that’s one musical family on the sets of Piyaa Albela!

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will see that at Rang Gali, Naren has put up a small blackboard and is teaching Gudiya and three other children. Pooja will try convincing Naren to take the kids to the shed and teach them there since Rang Gali is not a good place to teach. Naren doesn’t agree with her and says that it doesn’t matter. A lotus springs from the mud, he says, and if she doesn’t want to be there, she is free to leave. What will Pooja do now? Will she help Naren in his new initiative?

To find out, stay tuned to Piyaa Albela.