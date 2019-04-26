Janhvi caught red-handed in Sarvagun Sampanna, Bala unmasks Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Sarvagun Sampanna: Janhvi caught red-handed; easily fools Prem Mittal

In the upcoming episode, Prem Mittal gets restless and wants to find out the person who sent the sculpture to him. Prem's men reach the person who made the sculpture and ask him to describe the woman who made him do the same. As per the description, it turns out to be Janhvi’s face, but Prem refuses to believe this. Janhvi thus gets an upper hand to easily fool Prem all the more.

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Abeer and Mishti's tight hug leads to affair rumour

In the upcoming episode, Mishti exposes Ved but later gets tensed about the situation in the Rajvanshi family. Mishti gets to hear Abeer’s voice, and he sounds upset. Thus, she gives him a heart balloon. Further, Mishti feels restless and goes to meet him during the night.

When Abeer and Mishti meet each other, Abeer hugs Mishti tightly and the latter does the same. However, this is witnessed by Ved’s mother, and she makes Abeer and Mishti’s affair news viral in the Maheshwari house.

Gathbandhan: Lovebirds Raghu and Dhanak lost in jungle after bomb blast survival

In the upcoming episode, Raghu and Dhanak succeed in their secret mission and finally rescue the school kids from the terrorists’ bomb blast trap.

But eventually, the bus falls off from the cliff and the duo fall down, ending up in a jungle. The love lights up when Raghu carries Dhanak on his back as her knees are badly injured.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Bala unmasks Ishita as impostor; Raman shocked

In the upcoming episode, Bala finds Ishita lying again and again, and Raman also seems to be very disturbed.

However, Bala witnesses Ishita spending time with Sahil Shah and comes to know that she is not Ishita but an impostor. Bala thus meets Raman and informs him that the lady is not Ishita. Unfortunately, Bala is unaware that Ishita has cleared all the proof on the CCTV against her.

Tujhse Hai Raabta: Anupriya plans a secret date for Malhar and Kalyani

In the upcoming episode, Kalyani is doing everything possiblre to bail Malhar out, but she is failing again and again. She has got everyone’s handwriting check by the handwriting experts so that she can catch the real culprit.

But no one’s handwriting matches with the note. Later, she finally manages to gather some proof and is able to bail Malhar out. Anupriya feels happy for Malhar and Kalyani and plans to send them on a date, as the two never spend alone time with each other.