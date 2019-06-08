Janhvi shoots Manohar before Dhruv Kavya in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will showcase shocking twist and turn.



It was earlier seen that Manhar kidnaps Ishani to settle scores with Janhvi and expose her.



However, Janhvi is not ready to lost Ishani and lose in front of Manohar.



Janhvi turns ferocious and snatches away the gun from Manohar.



Janhvi aims the gun at Manohar and shoots him.



At the same time, PK Dhruv and Kavya reaches the location.



it will be interesting to see if Manohar die or will he expose Janhvi before breathing his last?