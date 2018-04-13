On Jankee’s B’day, Nakuul Mehta seals it with a kiss...

Mumbai: TV’s one of the most popular actors Nakuul Mehta has been winning hearts, courtesy his portrayal of Shivaay Oberoi in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz. Well, if this isn’t enough, then he is winning our hearts with his social media accounts.

Currently, the actor is in Japan along with his wife Jankee. In Japan their shenanigans are winning the internet. Whether it is his samurai skills or his cute photos with his wife, Nakuul Mehta is wooing us again and we can’t stop ourselves from crushing on him.

And the latest post that has been shared has just left us wondering…

Today is Nakuul’s wife Jankee’s birthday and the duo is celebrating the occasion in Japan.

On his better half’s birthday, Nakuul didn’t shy away from hiding his feelings for her. He kissed Jankee in a public place.

And guess what? The blushing wife with much pride shared it on her Instagram profile.

Her caption stated – “Thank you for being you”… And well, we couldn’t resist ourselves from saying Aww!

Haven’t seen the post yet? Here have a look...

On her birthday, TellyChakkar wishes Jankee a blissful year ahead. May this year bring much success and love in her life.

What do you think about Nakuul Mehta?

Share your love for Nakuul and Jankee in the comment section below.