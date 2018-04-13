Home > Tv > Tv News
News

On Jankee’s B’day, Nakuul Mehta seals it with a kiss...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2018 01:02 PM

Mumbai: TV’s one of the most popular actors Nakuul Mehta has been winning hearts, courtesy his portrayal of Shivaay Oberoi in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz.  Well, if this isn’t enough, then he is winning our hearts with his social media accounts.

Currently, the actor is in Japan along with his wife Jankee. In Japan their shenanigans are winning the internet. Whether it is his samurai skills or his cute photos with his wife, Nakuul Mehta is wooing us again and we can’t stop ourselves from crushing on him.

And the latest post that has been shared has just left us wondering…

Today is Nakuul’s wife Jankee’s birthday and the duo is celebrating the occasion in Japan.

On his better half’s birthday, Nakuul didn’t shy away from hiding his feelings for her. He kissed Jankee in a public place.

And guess what? The blushing wife with much pride shared it on her Instagram profile.

Her caption stated – “Thank you for being you”… And well, we couldn’t resist ourselves from saying Aww!

Haven’t seen the post yet? Here have a look...

On her birthday, TellyChakkar wishes Jankee a blissful year ahead. May this year bring much success and love in her life.

What do you think about Nakuul Mehta?

Share your love for Nakuul and Jankee in the comment section below.

Tags > Nakuul Mehta, Star Plus, Ishqbaaaz, wife Jankee, birthday, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs attend special screening of October

Celebs attend special screening of October
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days