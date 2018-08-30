Janmashtami special in Yeh Teri Galiyan; Sanam Johar, Shraddha Arya, Arjit Taneja, and others to perform

MUMBAI: The auspicious festival of Janmashtami is around the corner.

Like every year, this time too, television is gearing up to entertain viewers with Janmashtami special episodes on the small screen.

Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan (Cinevistaas Limited) will air a special episode. Dancer Sanam Johar and a few leads from Zee TV’s shows will celebrate the festival by performing on famous dance numbers.

According to our sources, Sanam will dance along with Kundali Bhagya lead Shraddha Arya. Yeh Teri Galiyan actress Renee Dhyani will perform with Ishq Subhan Allah’s actress Monica Khanna.

Kaleerein leads Arjit Taneja and Aditi Sharma and Piyaa Albela couple Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Dass will also impress the viewers with their dance moves.

This special episode will air on 2 September.

Are you excited to watch the Janmashtami sequence? Drop in your comments below!

