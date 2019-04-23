News

Jannat Zubair and Tik Tok sensation Faisu bag THIS project

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
23 Apr 2019 11:33 AM
MUMBAI: We’re back with some interesting updates from the booming world of music videos.

Jannat Zubair, who was last seen in Zee TV’s Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se, has bagged a big-budget music video along with TikTok sensation Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh). The song will be produced under the Zee Music Company banner. It will be shot at the exotic locations of Dubai.

The song will be sung by singer Ramji Gulati, and the lyrics will be provided by ace lyricist Kumaar.

The casting of the same is done by popular casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

We couldn’t get through to the actors for a confirmation.

Stay tuned to this space until we’re back with other exciting updates.
