Vicky Kaushal’s brother to make his digital debut, Ishaan Khattar bags Vishal Bhardwaj's NEXT and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: We bring exciting updates from the television industry to entertain you. Read on!

Rashami Desai to be seen in this show

Rashami Desai will soon be making an appearance in the recently launched show, Khatra Khatra Khatra.

In the show, the celebrity contestants give each other dares that border on fun and entertainment, and if they fail to complete them, they get punished. The show is a mix of two genres: comedy and stunts.

Vikas Gupta, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni, Ridhima Pandit, and Aditya Narayan are part of this reality show. And, celebrities like Karan Patel, Avika Gor, Aditi Bhatia, Jasmin Bhasin have already made an appearance in the show.

Jannat Zubair's next move!

Jannat Zubair Rahmani earned popularity by playing her first lead role in Colors' TV’s Phulwa as a child actor. She then went on to do many shows until she played the lead yet again in Tu Aashiqui opposite Ritvik Arora, and for her role of Pankti, she received immense appreciation. She was last seen in the Zee TV show Aapke Aa Jane Se.

The actress, who is also a Tik Tok star and probably one of the most followed Indian Instagram teens, has now bagged her next project. She will soon be seen in Zee Music Company's upcoming music video. The music video is said to be on big budget scale and she will be seen alongside popular Tik Tok star Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh).

The video will be shot on the exotic locales of Dubai. The song has been sung by Ramji Gulati with lyricist Kumar's lyrics.

Shubhangi Atre Poorey graces Kitchen Champion

Shubhangi Atre Poorey, who is currently impressing one and all with her Angoori Bhabhi act in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, recently graced the set of Colors’ show Kitchen Champion. She was accompanied by her better half Piyush Poorey.

"It was fun-filled experience here I must thank the Colors team for giving me a chance to showcase my culinary skills. I started off with cheese onion rings with dip and stuffed spinach dosa with banana bartha," she said.

"Piyush and I were joined by Munmun Dutta and her mom. We also played a number of games i.e. eating marshmellows and mouthing huge dialogues. I will not say who won, why don't you watch and find out,” she added.

She even danced a bit to classical music and showed her mimicry side as well.

Vicky Kaushal’s brother to make his digital debut soon

The digital platform seems to have created a lot of opportunities for not just mainstream actors but new actors also.

Bollywood's current heartthrob Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal will be soon seen in an upcoming web series on Amazon Prime. Vicky, who has already made his digital mark with Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories, is now a well recognized face in the industry and seems like his brother is following his footsteps.

Sunny, who made his acting debut with Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy starrer movie Gold, is all set to feature in ace filmmaker Kabir Khan's next directorial. It will be streaming on Amazon Prime. The story of the project will revolve around army officers who have contributed majorly to our country but are forgotten. The tentative title for the series is The Forgotten Army.

After Dhadak, Ishaan Khattar bags Vishal Bhardwaj's NEXT

Ishaan Khattar has won hearts with his performance in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds and Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak.

According to media reports, Director Vishal Bhardwaj has approached Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan for his upcoming project. It is a web series titled Midnight's Children, based on International Novelist, Salman Rushdie's novel. He was also approached for Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy for BBC. However, Ishaan chose Vishal Bhardwaj over Mira Nair.

Also, there are rumours about Ishaan being approached by Director Abhishek Kapoor for his next, based on the Pulwama terror attack.

Ishaan was part of movies like Udta Punjab, Half Widow. However, he came into limelight after his critically acclaimed film Beyond the Clouds. It received several accolades globally. Later, he went on to star in Karan Johar's Dhadak, opposite Jhanvi Kapoor. Dhadak was a Hindi remake of blockbuster Marathi film, Sairat.

Dharam Gupta produced Crime Alert becomes first show ever to be shot in foreign land

Dharam Gupta is on cloud nine! He recently became the first ever TV Producer to take a crime based show to a foreign land only to shoot a single episode.

"My episodes run on a crime show titled Crime Alert which airs on Dangal TV. I have produced around 20 episodes for them as of now and all are of different genres. I wanted to walk that extra mile and wanted to take an episode abroad for shoot in a limited budget which usually no episodic show producer would ever dare. Finally one of the scripts demanded a foreign land shot and we managed to pull it off in Russia. With this episode, my show becomes the first ever crime episodic show to be shot in a foreign land.”

Shot for four days in Kyrgyzstan in Russia, this particular episode of Crime Alert will air in the last week of April 2019. The team shot in sub freezing temperature there. The story is of a girl who gets married to a guy. They go to Kyrgyzstan for their honeymoon where she discovers that he is into illegal activities. The episode traces her journey from being trapped and about to be murdered in Kyrgyzstan to making it back to India successfully.

Dharam Gupta's team for this episode was a bunch of talented crew. The Director is Hassan Hyderabadi who has directed movies like Emraan Hashmi's The Train, and Jashn and much more. The DOP is Asgar who is a renowned guy from Kyrgyzstan and has his movies nominated in Berlin Film Festival. The lead guy is Shraman Jain who has worked in Adalaat, Mere Angne Mein, Saas Bina Sasural, and movies like Namaste London and Desi Boyz, while the lead girl is played by TV actor Shagun Sharma. Dharam Gupta's episodes are hosted by the versatile Sudha Chandran. The episode is produced by Water Drop Entertainment.

The producer threw a small screening party to celebrate the moment and the event was attended by a lot of known faces such as newlywed TV actor Ritu Chauhan who walked in with her husband Ankur Malhotra, Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, Dangal creative head, Bhagwaan Kale and Dangal CEO, Joy Chakrovorty, noted actor Raju Shrestha, TV actress Gia Trivedi and Madhu Sarkar.

Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach to TURN host

Actor Ankit Siwach has amassed a huge fanbase after his Star Plus show, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh went on air. The actor is currently enthralling the audience with his performance in Zee TV's Manmohini, a reincarnation drama. Now, the actor is all set to turn host for a travel show titled, Safarnama.

Talking to media, Ankit confirmed the news and said, “Yes, I'm working on a travel show named, Safarnama. I'm hosting the show and will travel from Mumbai to Ladakh."

In the show, an actor's journey will be showcased as Ankit explores places, close to nature. He'll be seen travelling like a regular tourist, using public transport for travel. The series will also feature episodes celebrating the achievements of Indian Army, based there. Temples, Monasteries, local games and changing culture will be also explored during the show.

Apart from hosting, the actor is co-producing the show along with his friend, Ishan Jacob and younger brother, Sagar Siwach. Currently, the project is helmed under the banner Sinnash Films.

Udaan to feature Vijayendra Kumeria again

Udaan will soon see entry of Vijayendra Kumeria. The actor, who left the TV series after leap, will be re-entering the show.

He will be seen in the post leap track as Raghav again.

As per the track, Chakor (Toral Rasputra) will be soon detected with a medical condition wherein she will have a memory loss. Every morning when she will wake up she will forget the previous day's incidents. This will be the time when the reformed and well-educated Raghav will bump into her and will discover her state.

Anurag Basu to go missing from Super Dancer Chapter 3; Raveena Tandon to take his place

Sony TV's Super Dancer is already gaining a lot of attention of the audience. This Star Plus show is also raking in numbers on BARC TRP charts. In the upcoming episode, it will have a new judge.

Raveena Tandon will be seen as a new judge of the show. The actress will be shooting for an episode. She will step into the shoes of Anurag Basu for a single episode as he is busy with his film commitments.

Coming to the competition, there were six contestants who competed for the wild card. Only four of them will continue the show. And, they are Naitik and Pramoth, Dhairya and Kumar, Avastha and Aryan, Srijan and Pratik.

After PM Narendra Modi biopic, EC puts a hold on Narendra Modi web series

The Election Commission has deferred the release of Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic till the last round of elections in mid May. Now in the continuity, the EC has also asked for a hold on Eros Now's upcoming web series on Narendra Modi till the election process wraps up.

The first five episodes of the 10-episode series were already on air, but the commission asked to pull them down.

The series directed by Umesh Shukla traces the journey of Narendra Modi from being a student leader to becoming the leader of the whole nation. The series was divided into two tranches of telecast. The first five episodes which featured Ashish Sharma in the titular role were uploaded at the launch and the remaining five featuring actor Mahesh Thakur were to be shown today. Now the episodes will be uploaded after election process gets over.

Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh to come together for this show

Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal became a household name for their dancing skills in Dance India Dance season 2 and 3 respectively. The dancers soon became popular and made their debut as actors with Remo D'souza's movie ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. While everybody was going head over heels for their performances, they soon came together for Star Plus' Dance Plus. They were seen in the dancing reality show for four seasons. The duo is all set to come together for another show. However, it is not Dance Plus 4 this time.

They will be seen competing against each other this time. And the show is Kitchen Champion by Arjun Bijlani. After their dancing skills, it will be interesting to see their cullinary skills.