News

Jasmin Bhasin and her character Happy DREAD the same thing!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019 06:02 PM

MUMBAI: We have seen Jasmin Bhasin performing fantastically in this season’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors.

In one of the stunts that she performed this weekend, which required her to be in a telephone booth with tear gas, Jasmin happened to mention that she is claustrophobic and finds it difficult being in an environment that is too closed.

The actress is also seen in Star Plus’ fiction show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji where she plays the character of Happy. In one of the scenes, she is locked in the boot of a car. When she is rescued, her family member are worried and tell everyone that she is claustrophobic and how it is the mercy of God that she was saved in the nick of time.

Jasmin is chirpy and bubby and that comes across on-screen too. With Jasmin being so similar to her on-screen character, we feel that she is indeed an excellent choice made by the casting department to play the character. On the whole, it’s quite a coincidence that Jasmin can relate to her character!

Tags > Jasmin Bhasin, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Colors tv, Star Plus, TellyChakkar, TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

COLORS’ Ishq Mein Marjawaan cast shoots enjoy...

COLORS’ Ishq Mein Marjawaan cast shoots enjoy shooting in Goa for an upcoming sequence
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aalesha
Aalesha
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

poll

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days