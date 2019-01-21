Jasmin Bhasin and her character Happy DREAD the same thing!

MUMBAI: We have seen Jasmin Bhasin performing fantastically in this season’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors.

In one of the stunts that she performed this weekend, which required her to be in a telephone booth with tear gas, Jasmin happened to mention that she is claustrophobic and finds it difficult being in an environment that is too closed.

The actress is also seen in Star Plus’ fiction show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji where she plays the character of Happy. In one of the scenes, she is locked in the boot of a car. When she is rescued, her family member are worried and tell everyone that she is claustrophobic and how it is the mercy of God that she was saved in the nick of time.

Jasmin is chirpy and bubby and that comes across on-screen too. With Jasmin being so similar to her on-screen character, we feel that she is indeed an excellent choice made by the casting department to play the character. On the whole, it’s quite a coincidence that Jasmin can relate to her character!