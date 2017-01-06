Hot Downloads

Jasmin Bhasin elated with the response for Dil Se Dil Tak

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jan 2017 05:02 PM

The pretty and talented Jasmin Bhasin, who rose to fame as Twinkle of Zee TV’s Tashan-E-Ishq, is set to be back on screen in a new avatar with Shashi Sumeet Mittal’s upcoming Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors.

The promos are out and are grabbing attention of the viewers, thanks to the hatke concept and gripping plot.

Jasmin, who is seen in a different look in the promo, is getting a good response from everyone and the actress is happy about it. She shared with us, “People are liking it (the promos) very much. Our first teaser was different from regular promos. I am quite excited about it. A lot of effort goes in and that initial excitement is always there if people would like it or not.”

We also asked if she had received any comment from her co-stars from her previous show. She told us, “I spoke to Siddhant (Gupta) and he told me that he really liked it. Everyone is very positive and happy.”

Jasmin is having a good time shooting with Rashmi Desai and Siddharth Shukla too. She shared with us, “Shoot is going really well and it’s a lot of fun shooting with both of them. We have a blast on the sets.”

Good luck, Jasmin.

 

 

 

