Jasmine and I are not a couple: Gourab

The on screen chemistry between Gourab and Jasmine Roy in Star Jalsha's Bhakter Bhagaban Shri Krishna is so amazing that it has sparked off a rumour that they are a couple in real life.

For the uninitiated, in the daily Gourab and Jasmine are playing Sri Krishna and Radha respectively.

When Tellychakkar.com buzzed the handsome actor to know his version on the same, he laughed and said, “There is nothing like that. Off screen, we share a good bonding and that gets reflected on screen.”

“Yes, there is love in our friendship but that is the kind of love that we have for our friends. We are not a couple,” he clarified.

When we asked the actor what was his reaction when he was offered the role of Sri Krishna, he answered, “During my childhood days, I have seen TV shows on Krishna but never thought that I will ever get the opportunity to play this character.”

Talking about his preparation for the role, he said candidly, “Before starting the shoot, I did a lot of research. I read several books on Sri Krishna including Mahabharat. I still have the chart of his family tree at my home.”

“However, initially, I was facing little difficulty in playing it. Then I sat with my team and discussed the issue. They helped me to feel comfortable with the Godly role. As mentioned earlier, I have seen shows on the Lord but on that day decided not to see any actor’s work for reference who had earlier played the role as it might influence me,” he added.

After playing Krishna, Gourab has become quite popular among the females and his inbox everyday shows new messages from them.

He quipped, “I was not the popular before. But after playing this role, I guess I have become one. I receive proposals from girls and some are quite wired.”

So, don’t you enjoy the attention? He replied, “Yes, I do enjoy but it’s not possible to handle all. I don’t even reply to everyone. I guess if I were Sri Krishna, I would never have left Radha.”

Great going, Gourab!

The actor was earlier seen in Zee Bangla's Bedeni Moluyar Kwatha.