Jaswinder Kumar talks about sharing screen space with Shrenu Parikh in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

MUMBAI: There are a lot of actors who regularly entertain us through daily soaps. Watching them enact their characters and twist the plot keeps many television fans glued to their screens.

One such person has done wonders not only in terms of casting for shows but also in terms of acting. We are talking about Jaswinder Kumar, who is currently seen in Star Plus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. Having done episodic shows and cameo roles, he had a good screen presence in Badho Bahu on &TV, which also featured Prince Narula and Rytasha Rathod. Jaswinder played Prince Narula's friend Jitesh in the show. His role brought more light-hearted drama to the screens.

Jaswinder is currently seen as someone who shares a brotherly relationship with Janhvi (Shrenu Parikh).

In this show, Jaswinder has projected many shades so far, that of a sardar in disguise and as Shail. While Shrenu, who is the female lead of the show, is seen as an antagonist, it is Jaswinder who makes the plot meatier with his twisted tactics to help Jhanvi get all that she desires.

This is the first time he is enacting a character that is grey, livid, and not completely positive, and Jaswinder seems to be enjoying his work.

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared, 'It is an amazing experience to shoot with the team. Even veteran actors, who you’d assume would like to be in their own space and would not talk to a fairly new face like me, gel up, and we have a good time of the sets. For example, after the shot or after pack up, Ayub Khan always talks and makes conversation. Shrenu Parikh is smart, and the way she acts is magical. Once the shot begins, it is in a snap of a second that she gets into the skin of her character! All the artists have good voice modulation, and there is something to learn from everyone.'

'It is said that when you work with amazing actors, your performance automatically gets better. It is a learning experience for me. And the role I have got is also something different. While I got an opportunity to project more of comedy in Badho Bahu, I am getting a chance to explore the other varied shades of acting,' he added.

Way to go, Jaswinder!