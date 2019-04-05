Jaswir Kaur completes 14 years in the television industry!

MUMBAI: Jaswir Kaur has been in the industry for quite some time. She rose with fame with her debut serial K. Street Pali Hill, which was launched 14 years ago. She completes 14 years in the television industry today. She was also a part of long-time thriller show CID.

Jaswir took us down memory lane and gave us major nostalgia when she shared a post on the same. She included a photo of six leading ladies that were ruling the television screens at that time. Apart from herself, they were Smriti Irani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sakshi Tanwar from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Anita Hassanandani from Kkavyaanjali, Shweta Tiwari from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Aamna Sharif from Kahin To Hoga.

Well, it was because of these serials that today, television has become such a big medium. All the serials were started by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Jaswir also thanked the ace producer for launching her.

Check the post here.