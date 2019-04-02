Jatin agrees to Anjie’s conditions in Udann, Puru Mama’s ugly past comes to the fore in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Meri Hanikarak Biwi: Akhilesh decides to marry Kunika

In the upcoming episode, Ira decides to fight in court for the custody of Mishri. And in order to win the case and turn things in his favour, Akhilesh wants to marry Kunika so that he can claim Mishri’s custody being a married man. Meanwhile, Mishri tries her best to make Akhilesh realize and understand facts.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Naina to upset Mama and Mami

In the upcoming episode, Mama and Mami along with the family decide to visit Sameer and Naina. However, they land a day prior to meet them. As soon as Naina sees them, she is shocked because her house help is on leave and the house is in a mess. Naina tries clear the mess and welcome them. Later, she decides to prepare ‘dal baati’ for them. In the process of breaking the baati, Mama is injured as the hard baati lands on his foot.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Kullfi and friends to be unmasked on camera by Mia

In the upcoming episode, Mia realizes that Kullfi and her friends are the runaway kids. She decides to use this for her own benefit. She intends to unmask them on camera so that her show would grab all the eyeballs as well as ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Puru Mama’s ugly past to come to the fore

In the upcoming episode, there is flashback scene shown wherein Mansi, Kartik’s cousin, recollects a bad past that has not gone out of her mind. She is seen remembering the moment Puru Mama had touched her inappropriately when she was a child.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi and Pragya to have a close encounter

In the upcoming episode, there are many occasions wherein Pragya and Abhi come very close to seeing each other. While Pragya is doing her best to get Prachi out of jail, Abhi is in a dilemma and wonder whether a girl like Prachi would have stolen the necklace.

Udann: Jatin agrees to Anjie’s conditions

In the upcoming episode, Anjie proposes a deal to Jatin that she will only allow Chakor to work if he hires Sameer. Jatin agrees to Anjie’s conditions and gives Sameer a job offer.