Jatin Shah to REPLACE Ankit Bathla in Colors’ Thapki Pyar Ki

Talented actor Jatin Shah will soon be back on TV!!

Yes, Jatin who rose to fame with shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasturi and many more will be staging a return with Colors’ popular show Thapki Pyar Ki (SOL and Shoonya Square).

As we know, the Colors show is taking a leap, post which actor Ankit Bhatla aka Dhruv will not be part of the show.

News coming in is that Jatin will be playing the above-said character post the jump.

As per sources, “The storyline of Thapki will soon see dramatic twists and turns, and the separation between Bihaan (Manish Goplani) and Thapki (Jigyasa Singh). Jatin will come with all his experience as the new Dhruv post the leap.”

The leap in the show is expected to go on air in the second week of February.

We tried our level best to reach out to Jatin, but could not do so.

We buzzed Producer Dheeraj Sarna and the channel spokesperson, but did not get reverts.

Watch this space for more updates.