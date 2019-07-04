Javed Ali finds his Dance Ustadini on Superstar Singer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television that brought to its viewers a unique kids singing reality show, Superstar Singer last week has already generated a lot of buzz. Some of the contestants have already won the hearts of many viewers as well. The show is set to be a complete entertainer where every weekend, viewers will get to see some great singing talent all under the age of 15 years. During the audition phase a lot of contestants from various backgrounds were seen participating of which, 9-year-old dance ‘ustadini’, Prity Bhattacharjee in an interesting turn of events chose judge Javed Ali to be her shishya.

Prity Bhattacherjee came to showcase her singing talent but also revealed her other talents. The 9 years old girl hails from Bardhaman, Kolkata and is a huge fan of India’s most love and respected singer, Lata Mageshkar. She sang one of her most iconic songs, ‘Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar’ in the final round of audition. The young talent mesmerized the judges and the audience with her soulful voice. The judges and the captains got emotional and praised her performance. Her performance was said to be flawless and mesmerising.

On the sets, Captain Jyotica Tangri reveals, “Prity is not only a singer but also a very good dancer, she is known for choosing her student herself”. When captains asked her to choose a student out of the three judges, little Prity chose Javed Ali who, is admittedly the non-dancing judge of the lot. As the judge started dancing with the contestant on, ‘Deewani Mastani’, the other judges; Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya and the audience broke into laughter.

Later, judge Alka Yagnik addressed the young talent and praised her passion for singing and dancing. The judge was very impressed by the 9-year-old who was singing with lovely expressions and actions. She went on to calling Prity, “Lokhi Maye” and “Daai Chokkri”. She is also a fashion icon among her friends and is known for selecting and designing her outfits for all the occasions. She also share styling tips with the captains and judges on the set.