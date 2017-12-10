Jay Bhanushali and Palak Muchhal’s love hate relationship on The Voice India Kids

The Voice India Kids’ host Jay Bhanushali has a unique way with words and his striking personality and infectious charm has made him quite popular amongst the viewers as well as the kids. This weekend he sets a new benchmark for himself by try various stunts to impress the one and only Palak Muchhal.

From the beginning of the episode viewers will see Jay in a rather mischievous mood, and later he will be seen trying to impress the gorgeous coach Palak by continuously complimenting and teasing her. But Palak, not paying much heed to him, will continue ignoring him. The host who had come all prepared to win her heart, wasn't ready to accept defeat so easily. A firm believer of the popular saying 'Where there is a will, there is a way', Jay will keep trying to impress the diva with occasional compliments. Seeing this interesting love – hate relationship of Jay and Palak, hit and handsome coach Himesh Reshammiya decides to christen them as the ‘Tom and Jerry’ of the show. Palak and Jay will be seen turning red faced at Himesh’s comment.

But after all the sweet-talking, Jay still unable to woo Palak, will be left heartbroken as she refers to bum as ‘Bhaiya’. While Jay’s efforts will fail miserably this time, we hope to see many such fun antics in future too.

