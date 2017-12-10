Hot Downloads

Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Jay Bhanushali and Palak Muchhal’s love hate relationship on The Voice India Kids

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2017 01:46 PM

The Voice India Kids’ host Jay Bhanushali has a unique way with words and his striking personality and infectious charm has made him quite popular amongst the viewers as well as the kids. This weekend he sets a new benchmark for himself by try various stunts to impress the one and only Palak Muchhal.

From the beginning of the episode viewers will see Jay in a rather mischievous mood, and later he will be seen trying to impress the gorgeous coach Palak by continuously complimenting and teasing her. But Palak, not paying much heed to him, will continue ignoring him. The host who had come all prepared to win her heart, wasn't ready to accept defeat so easily. A firm believer of the popular saying 'Where there is a will, there is a way', Jay will keep trying to impress the diva with occasional compliments. Seeing this interesting love – hate relationship of Jay and Palak, hit and handsome coach Himesh Reshammiya decides to christen them as the ‘Tom and Jerry’ of the show. Palak and Jay will be seen turning red faced at Himesh’s comment.

But after all the sweet-talking, Jay still unable to woo Palak, will be left heartbroken as she refers to bum as ‘Bhaiya’. While Jay’s efforts will fail miserably this time, we hope to see many such fun antics in future too.

To catch all the fun and extraordinary performances, don’t miss watching The Voice India Kids, every Saturday and Sunday, only on &TV

Tags > Jay Bhanushali, Palak Muchhal, The Voice India kids, &TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top