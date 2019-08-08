Jay Bhanushali back as 'Superstar Singer' host

MUMBAI : Host-actor Jay Bhanushali on Wednesday resumed shooting for the reality music show "Superstar Singer" after missing a week due to his health.



"I'm happy to be back, as 'Superstar Singer' is very close to my heart. The last one week I was extremely unwell and was down with viral fever, but I am glad I am now back and that too with more excitement and zeal," Jay told IANS.



Rithvik Dhanjani stepped in as Jay's replacement during the latter's absence.



"I had taken Jay's place for the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan' special episode on the show. The contestants of 'Superstar Singer' are extremely talented and are doing wonders on screen. I had a lot of fun. Jay had health issues, so I took to the stage because he is a really good friend," Rithvik said.



(SORCE: IANS)