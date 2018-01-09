Jay Bhanushali, Dharmesh and Raghav return to DID L’il Masters 4

The makers of Zee TV’s Dance India Dance are bringing in a super successful dance reality spinoff DID L’il Masters. The auditions for the fourth season have already begun. TellyChakkar has some exclusive deets about the upcoming talent program produced by Essel Vision Productions.



The makers have decided to bring back DID’s favorite Jay Bhanushali as the host of the series. The ace anchor has always been a part of the dance reality show except for the current season. The reason behind the makers replacing Jay with Sahil Khattar is vague. However, it seems like due to the disastrous response the season has received, the channel and makers decided to bring back Jay.



Furthermore, we also have the information of the names sitting on the judging panel for the season.



According to our sources, the channel has decided to bring back DID – ‘all-stars’ as the judges. Dharmesh Yelande, a season 2 alumni will come back as the judge along with season 3 alumni Raghav Juyal. Interestingly, Dharmesh and Raghav have been part of the channel’s rival show, Dance Plus. However, it seems like Zee TV, on which the series airs, wants to hit the chords correctly this time with the audience.



Raghav and Dharmesh both have been a fun riot and with Jay’s added antics, the viewers can expect the program to be an entertaining affair. None of the above mentioned remained available to give a comment.



Along with Jay, Dharmesh and Raghav, Grand Master - Mithun Chakraborty will retain his position.



Dance India Dance season 6 was a big letdown for the makers and the GEC. The dance reality show couldn’t create any impact on the charts and looks the curators are in no mood to take a risk this year. The kid’s spinoff will go on-air post the conclusion of the on-going edition.