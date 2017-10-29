The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular reality show Lip Sing Battle has something special in store.

Wondering what's so special?

Well, TellyChakkar has the answer!!!

We have learnt, Jay Bhanushali has proposed to his better half Mahhi Vij on the sets of Lip Sing Battle and the episode is going to be aired tonight (29 October).

It was indeed a very special moment for Mahhi because Jay proposed to Mahhi on national TV for the first time in a Punjabi style.

Awww!

TellyChakkar had to speak to Mahhi about this, and when we did, she shared, "I was there in disguise and Jay couldn't figure out that it was me. It was a surprise for him. We had super fun. I am a Punjabi so he proposed to me in the quintessential Punjabi style. We then dedicated a song for each other which was sheer amazement for the two of us."

She continued, "It's the first time that Jay has ever proposed to me on Indian television and that too in Punjabi. I was quite stunned because Jay is a little introvert and he doesn't generally display his emotions publicly so when he did that, it came as a shocker to me and not to forget the Punjabi dialect and style he incorporated while doing it."

"It was super fun and a hilarious episode and we really enjoyed it. Farah (Khan) keeps cracking jokes and it's always a treat working with her," signs off Mahhi.

That's so sweet!!!