Jay Bhanushali replaces Sugandha Mishra on TV show

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2017 12:12 PM

Actor Jay Bhanushali has replaced comedienne Sugandha Mishra as the host of popular singing reality show "The Voice India Season 2" for its upcoming finale episode.

Sugandha, who co-hosted the show alongside Gunjan Utreja, will be travelling abroad during the time of the finale episode.

The makers of the show decided to extend it by a week. Since Sugandha had prior commitment on the specific date, the makers roped in Jay as Sugandha's replacement.

"I will be in Australia during the grand finale of ‘The Voice India'. It had been decided long back that we would shoot the finale on March 5, but unfortunately it has been pushed by one week to March 12. I won't be there and hence will immensely miss it," Sugandha said in a statement.

Now the finale episode will be co-hosted by Jay and Gunjan.

(Source: IANS)

