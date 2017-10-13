Hot Downloads

Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

quickie
Would like to get naughty with Ranveer Singh says, Kamya Panjabi

Would like to get naughty with Ranveer Singh says, Kamya Panjabi

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which show looks more promising?

Which show looks more promising?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is the more deserving queen?

Who is the more deserving queen?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Jay Bhanushali returns as 'The Voice India Kids' host

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Oct 2017 04:39 PM

Actor Jay Bhanushali will return as the host of popular children singing reality show "The Voice India Kids" for its upcoming second season.

While Jay hosted the first season of the show alongside comedienne Sugandha Mishra, this time he will be seen sharing the stage with child artist Nihar Gite.

"In the last three or four years, I have been hosting a lot of kids' reality shows because I have discovered that I'm very comfortable when it comes to interacting with kids. I believe that reality is all about being yourself and the kids innocence and spontaneity amuses me," Jay said in a statement.

"The energy on the show is infectious and I'm extremely happy to be on board. Last year it was the number one and I really hope this magic continues and that the audience showers the same love on us this year too," he added.

"The Voice India Kids - Season 2" will soon be aired on &TV.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Jay Bhanushali, The Voice India kids, Sugandha Mishra, Nihar Gite, &TV, The Voice India Kids - Season 2, host,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top