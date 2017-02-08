Jay to die in &TV’s Waaris

Loyal viewers of &TV’s Waaris (Viniyards Films) are already excited about the impending leap happening in the show.

Before the conceptual jump, the makers are currently wrapping up the ongoing track.

As seen so far, Manu (Saniya Touqeer) wants to unite Amba (Aarti Singh) and Jay (Ashish Kapoor) to fight against Jagan (Akshay Dogra). Hence, she wants them to get married.

In the upcoming episode, Manu will plan a meeting for Amba and Jay. She will take Amba along with her.

However, few goons will attack Manu and Amba but Jay will save them.

Later, Jay will go on his knees and propose Amba.

Unfortunately, one goon will be about to stab Manu but Jay will come in between. Manu will be saved but Jay will incur some serious injuries.

Jay will be declared dead by the doctors and this will be a major high point in the drama.

We hear post this sequence, the leap will be introduced.

The kids will be grown up and Manu’s reality of she being a girl will also get exposed.

We tried reaching the actors but they were busy shooting.

Watch this space for more updates.