Jay Mehta’s new show on Sony TV

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Jay Mehta, the maker of well-known television shows such as Rab Se Sona Ishq, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Jiji Maa, and many others, has gained immense appreciation for the kind of work he has done on TV.



He is currently producing Gathbandhan on Colors.



We have learned that Jay Mehta is working on his new show for Sony Entertainment Television. It will mostly be a finite series with a great storyline.



Our sources inform us that the show will revolve around mothers, and the makers are looking out for a Bollywood actress who can depict the role of a mom. Also, the project will be shot overseas, mostly in the USA.



We could not get through to producer Jay for a comment.



TellyChakkar will be back with further more updates!a