News

Jay Mehta’s new show on Sony TV

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
22 Jul 2019 08:05 PM

MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer Jay Mehta, the maker of well-known television shows such as Rab Se Sona Ishq, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Jiji Maa, and many others, has gained immense appreciation for the kind of work he has done on TV.

He is currently producing Gathbandhan on Colors.

We have learned that Jay Mehta is working on his new show for Sony Entertainment Television. It will mostly be a finite series with a great storyline.

Our sources inform us that the show will revolve around mothers, and the makers are looking out for a Bollywood actress who can depict the role of a mom. Also, the project will be shot overseas, mostly in the USA.

We could not get through to producer Jay for a comment.

TellyChakkar will be back with further more updates!a

Tags > Jay Mehta, Sony Entertainment Television, Rab Se Sona Ishq, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, JiJi Maa, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days