Jay Soni's wish comes true; blessed with a baby girl!

20 Apr 2018 01:25 PM

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Jay Soni is finally blessed with a baby girl. The Sasural Genda Phool fame actor turned father to a small baby girl. According to our exclusive information apparently, the baby girl was born on 18 April, Wednesday.

In an earlier interview with TellyChakkar, the to-be father wished for a baby girl. He stated, “I wanted a boy initially, however, now I want a baby girl. They are so cute! My neighbour has a baby girl and I just fell in love with the idea of a baby girl.”

In the same interview he was pepped up for new innings of his life. He shared, “I love kids. They are like a stress buster to me. I can literally spend the whole day with a kid. So it feels great to know that we’ll soon have a kid of our own. I can’t express, it’s just that we are waiting for that moment to hold the baby in our hands.”

What do you think about Jay Soni?

When we contacted Jay, he confirmed the news but asked us to call later since he was in the hospital.

Indeed this is a great news for Jay. TellyChakkar wishes Jay for a rocking life ahead with new responsibilities and a startling endeavour. 

