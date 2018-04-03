Jaya agrees to marry Kundan in Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo

Mumbai: SAB TV’s Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo winning over audiences with its captivating storyline and performances.

In the next few weeks, viewers will witness some very interesting twists and turns in the life of their favorite on-screen couple Jay and Jaya.

In the upcoming track we will see Kundan (Kushal Punjabi) entering the Lokhande house. Kushal will play the role of a well read and knowledgeable young man. He will be a hurdle between the blossoming love story of Jay (Hussain Kuwajerwala) and Jaya (Parvati Vaze). In a series of incidents where Jay tries to win Jaya back, she chooses Kundan over Jay which leaves him heartbroken.

But on the other hand, Kushal has a hidden agenda behind entering Lokhande house.

What is the real motive behind Kundan becoming a part of Lokhande’s and Chopra’s lives? Will Jaya get married to Kundan?

Commenting on his role as Kundan and on the current track, Kushal Punjabi said, “Kundan is a very educated person who manages to impress Jaya. It will be very interesting to see the love triangle in the show, where Jaya will agree to get married to Kundan. My character is very mysterious, and the viewers will not be privy to my intentions at first.”