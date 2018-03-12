Home > Tv > Tv News
Jaya Bhattacharya, Rupali Ganguli's ambulance for animals

Mumbai: Actresses Jaya Bhattacharya and Rupali Ganguli are set to help animals in pain through their ambulance.

Jaya, known for shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, said, “We started working on the ambulance some time back. Now we are ready to run it and help animals in pain. I wish more people join us and come up with such ambulances in every city in India so that even animals can lead a healthy life.”

"The ambulance will run from Bandra to Bhayander from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm. People can call or message at 9920499404 to reach us. Social activists like Bakul Khatau, Ashwin Verma, Karan Kohli, Geeta R.A., Madhugandha Kulkarni and Nidi Omkar Rane have helped us in achieving this goal," she added.

What do you think about Jaya Bhattacharya and Rupali Ganguli?

Rupali, popular for acting in shows such as Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, said, "The ambulance will look after injured animals who don't have shelters or home. It was really required and I feel blessed to be a part of this activity."

(Source: IANS)

