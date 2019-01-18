Jaya Bhattacharya on the importance of India Green & Wild

MUMBAI: Actress Jaya Bhattacharya, who is often seen creating awareness about the environment among the people, has now urged them to join the India Green & Wild movement.

Launching on 19th January, India Green & Wild is an action-driven program to include students in environment protection activities and India’s largest effort at creating environmental awareness. It will have an all-schools/colleges roadshow in over 50 cities and over 250 schools simultaneously. With the motto of protection, conservation, and correction, it will reach out to schools to create massive awareness of our current state and work with teachers and students to show them the path to life-changing methods that can impact the planet.

Explaining the importance of the initiative, Jaya said in a statement, ‘Environment is the key to existence of life on Earth. But there is drastic environment change due to global warming, excessive pollution, industrialization, etc. The environment is a gift from God, and we need to conserve it for the future.’

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress feels that ‘it's the responsibility of every citizen to save the Earth’. And to encourage people to extend support towards the environment, she has uploaded a short environmental video titled The Time Machine on YouTube.