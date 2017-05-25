News
Jayashree 'honoured' to appear in 'Hum Paanch' remake
Actress Jayashree Venketaramanan
considers it an "honour" to be a part of "Hum Paanch Phir Se" -- an upcoming remake of renowned 1990s show "Hum Paanch".
Jayashree will be seen as Kajal Bhai in the show. The role was previously played by Bhairavi Raichura in the original show.
"I am honoured to play the role of Kajal Bhai. The moment I was offered the role, there was no saying a no. It was an instant agreement on taking up the character because I had been an ardent follower of ‘Hum Paanch' and I loved the character of Kajal Bhai," Jayashree said in a statement.
"Bhairavi Raichura did a fantastic job by essaying that character and I wish to match up to her level and entertain the audience," she added.
"Hum Paanch Phir Se" will soon be aired on BIG Magic.
(Source: IANS)
