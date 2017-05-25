Hot Downloads

Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Prachi Thakker
Prachi Thakker
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?

Which wedding sequence are you enjoying watching?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Jayashree 'honoured' to appear in 'Hum Paanch' remake

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2017 11:40 AM
Actress Jayashree Venketaramanan considers it an "honour" to be a part of "Hum Paanch Phir Se" -- an upcoming remake of renowned 1990s show "Hum Paanch".

Jayashree will be seen as Kajal Bhai in the show. The role was previously played by Bhairavi Raichura in the original show.

"I am honoured to play the role of Kajal Bhai. The moment I was offered the role, there was no saying a no. It was an instant agreement on taking up the character because I had been an ardent follower of ‘Hum Paanch' and I loved the character of Kajal Bhai," Jayashree said in a statement.

"Bhairavi Raichura did a fantastic job by essaying that character and I wish to match up to her level and entertain the audience," she added.

"Hum Paanch Phir Se" will soon be aired on BIG Magic.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags > Big Magic, Jayashree Venketaramanan, Hum Paanch, Bhairavi Raichura, Hum Paanch Phir Se,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top