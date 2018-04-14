Home > Tv > Tv News
Jayashree Venketaramanan bags Sony TV’s Zindagi Crossroads

14 Apr 2018 06:04 PM

Mumbai: Sony TV will soon roll out a new series titled as Zindagi Crossroads. The show will be hosted by Ram Kapoor and is produced by Shabina Khan.

We hear that popular and talented actress Jayashree Venketaramanan, who was last seen on Big Magic’s popular series Hum Paanch Phir Se… has been roped in for Zindagi Crossroads.  

Our source informs us that Jayashree has been roped in to play the role of a young journalist who has certain values like most of the journalists have. She can never compromise on them. Zindagi Crossroads is a show revolving around events where we actually come on crossroads in life. Your ‘right’ may be absolutely different from the other person’s ‘right.’

When we contacted Jayashree, she confirmed the news with us and said, “I am looking forward to it myself and so should you. How the story unveils is what you must watch.”

TellyChakkar wishes Jayashree all the best for her new project.

