Jayati Bhatia to enter Star Plus’ Naamkarann

Mumbai: Here’s another exclusive piece of news from the desk of TellyChakkar.

The veteran and talented actress Jayati Bhatia, who has been a part of the TV industry for many years now, will be soon seen in another popular TV show.

According to our sources, the Sasural Simar Ka actress has bagged Star Plus’ Naamkarann (Dhaval and Guroudev Productions Pvt. Ltd). Jayati will play Karan Kapoor’s (Zaan Khan) mother.

Tellychakkar tried reaching out to Jayati but she remained unavailable for comment.

The above drama has recently taken a leap. The bold and confident Avni (Aditi Rathore) has turned into a terrified and weak girl while Neil has transformed himself into a macho looking bodyguard of Superstar Karan Kapoor.

We wish Jayati all the very best!