Jayshree Talpade to enter Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has successfully taken viewers back to the 90s era and revived our beautiful memories.



The Shashi Sumeet Production’s drama depicts simple and 'uncomplicated' life due to absence of smart phones and cult fashion marked by high-waist jeans, crop tops, hoop earrings and wedges.



Now, the daily is set to welcome veteran actress on board.



The talented thespian Jayshree Talpade, who has been part of TV industry and Bollywood for a long time, has joined Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai team.



According to our sources, Jayshree will play the grandmother’s role of Naina Agarwal (Ashi Singh). Her character will be positive and add lighter moments in the show.



We could not get through Jayshree for her comment.