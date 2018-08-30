Jazz Sodhi new negative lead in Aapke Aa Jaane Se

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Aapke Aa Jaane Se has been witnessing a new freshness with its leap. Now, the daily soap is all set for a new entry. Actress Jazz Sodhi, who has done several shows in the Punjab circuit, will enter the daily as the new negative lead.

Her character will be named Nisha. Talking about the character, Jazz said, ‘I always liked doing challenging roles, and this is going to be a negative role.’

She has begun shooting for the series and her episodes will air soon.

‘It’s a big show and I’m proud to be a part for it,’ she further adds.

Aapke Aa Jaane Se is produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia Pvt Ltd. It features Suhasi Dhami and Karan Jotwani in the leads.

