Jeet Ganguly to grace Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for the fans of Jeet Ganguly!

Readers, the popular musician will be seen gracing the stage of Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

As it is a Jeet Ganguly special episode, the participants will be seen crooning songs from his kitty.

There is more, readers…

Jeet will be seen cutting a cake and performing songs too.

Interesting, isn’t it?

So, gear up for the fun filled show.

Hosted by Jisshu U Sengupta, it will air on 21 February at 10 pm.

