Manav Gohil
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aalesha
Jeetendra
Shakti Arora
Veena Malik
Madhuri Dixit
Niti Taylor
Vivek Dahiya
Ram Kapoor

News

Jeet Ganguly to grace Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2017 05:28 PM

Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for the fans of Jeet Ganguly!

Readers, the popular musician will be seen gracing the stage of Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

As it is a Jeet Ganguly special episode, the participants will be seen crooning songs from his kitty.

There is more, readers…

Jeet will be seen cutting a cake and performing songs too.

Interesting, isn’t it?

So, gear up for the fun filled show.

Hosted by Jisshu U Sengupta, it will air on 21 February at 10 pm.

For more updates stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com.

