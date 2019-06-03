News

Jeevansh Chaddha and Ishani Mehta bag THIS project

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2019 05:45 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the entertainment world.

We have been at the forefront of reporting updates on several upcoming music videos.

We exclusively reported about Jannat Zubair and TikTok sensation bagging a music video together.

Now, the latest update is that newbie Jeevansh Chaddha will be a part of an upcoming music video that will be produced by Zee Music Company. The song will be a romantic number, and Jeevansh will be seen romancing actress Ishani Mehta.

We couldn’t get through Jeevansh and Ishani for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

