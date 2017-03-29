Jennifer’s ‘sexy’ pole dance is setting the temperature soaring!

From the time Sony Entertainment Television launched Beyhadh (Cinevistaas), Jennifer Winget’s Maya avatar has become a nationwide buzz.

Be it her obsessive love towards Arjun (Kushal Tandon) or her ferociousness towards her haters, her looks, attitude, and above all her stylish aura; Maya is definitely one woman, everyone has been talking about.

And now, in tonight’s episode, the actress will break all boundaries and present an unseen avatar of herself.

Yes, viewers will be left sweating and panting for breath as Jennifer will groove to a sexy number, while dancing with a pole!

Oooh lala...

Shared a source, “Maya will join the club dancers for a pole dance performance in order to make Arjun uncomfortable. The man will be left embarrassed and not know how to react.”

When confronted, Maya will state that she too has an equal right to create some nautanki just like Arjun has in the past!

Phew! Too much drama we must say!

Also, viewers will get to see Samay (Piyush Sahdev) getting affected by Maya’s behaviour giving a hint that he has a past connection with her.

Stay hooked to know what lies ahead in the track.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Here checkout Maya's sweltering pole dance act:

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FTellyChakkar%2Fvideos%2F1971146589577860%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>