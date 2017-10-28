Sony TV’s popular thriller series, Beyhadh aired its climax episode yesterday (27 October).

The much-loved thriller ended with the death of Maya (Jennifer Winget), who gets shot by Arjun (Kushal Tandon). The show will definitely be missed by the fans and this was evident as innumerable fans took to social media to opinionate on the climax scene of the series.

Along with the viewers, the team also had a gala time shooting and they will undoubtedly miss each other’s company off-screen. While we recently saw Kavita Ghai express how she will miss the show and her co-stars, the antagonist – Jennifer, took Instagram to speak her heart out as she bid adieu to her dearest show, Beyhadh.

She started off with a countdown and finally put the curtains down to Beyhadh with an emotional message where she has also thanked her amazing team.

Take a look at her Instagram post –

Team Beyhadh will be missed for sure!