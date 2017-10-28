Are you happy with Maya's end in Beyhadh?
Sony TV’s popular thriller series, Beyhadh aired its climax episode yesterday (27 October).
The much-loved thriller ended with the death of Maya (Jennifer Winget), who gets shot by Arjun (Kushal Tandon). The show will definitely be missed by the fans and this was evident as innumerable fans took to social media to opinionate on the climax scene of the series.
Along with the viewers, the team also had a gala time shooting and they will undoubtedly miss each other’s company off-screen. While we recently saw Kavita Ghai express how she will miss the show and her co-stars, the antagonist – Jennifer, took Instagram to speak her heart out as she bid adieu to her dearest show, Beyhadh.
She started off with a countdown and finally put the curtains down to Beyhadh with an emotional message where she has also thanked her amazing team.
Take a look at her Instagram post –
...and so the curtain closes on Beyhadh! A parting so bittersweet, that I couldn’t stay to be in the same country as everyone says bye to it. Thank you to my Amita, Prateik, Radhika - etched is the day you guys walked in with Maya, my character of a lifetime. For that I'll be forever grateful to you. Beyhadh ends, but it’s definitely not the end for Maya, I’m taking her with me for keeps! Thank you to all my fans, friends, peers within the industry for reassuring my decision of taking up this off track role; consistently encouraging and recognizing the hard work!! Mr. Danish Khan and Mr. Mehta, we did good! No Wait, we nailed it - start to finish! To my writers Radhika, Shilpa and Priya, you are geniuses at what you do and should take credit for making Maya a force to reckon with. Amita, my love, this is only the beginning and without you Maya would not have looked so perpetually immaculate yet hot, both at the same time, in white. Prateek, know we’ve had our fair share of disagreements but the passion with which you conceive things is commendable; unmatched. Onto realising bigger dreams! To my co-cast: @therealkushaltandon It has been a rollercoaster ride with you by my side but I have enjoyed every bit of it; not sure every mad side of you, though! Stay crazy and humble and good luck with what ever’s lined up next. You bring epic! @vajanianeri - You know you are our chota rocket and I loved every bit of our time sharing scenes, food and vanity chatter. Your energy and loving nature is infectious !! Badu sends you a big hug and a kiss. Always here! @kavita_ghai - K, you know I love you and I know that I've found in you a friend for life!! Rajeshji @rajesh_khattar, Vibha, Swatiji, Sumit - It doesnt get any better than you! You have all been the best team to work with. I have learnt so much more from just sharing screen space with you. Thank you for the lessons and the memories
Team Beyhadh will be missed for sure!
