Jennifer Winget CONFIRMS being a part of Beyhadh 2!

MUMBAI: Good news!

Actress Jennifer Winget, who has played unique roles in daily soaps, made everyone’s jaws drop with her stint in Beyhadh as psycho lover Maya. Her acting was flawless, and the magic she created on television had even non-TV watchers glued to the show.

Jennifer is currently shooting for AltBalaji’s Code M, where she will play an army officer named Monica. Playing this character is no easy feat. Jennifer has to train hard and prioritize fitness. She earlier worked with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay and will be making her digital debut with Code M.

The talented actress has now confirmed that she will be a part of the second installment of Beyhadh.

Jennifer announced the same by sharing a post on her Instagram profile. It reads, 'Verified. No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint*. Damn right we're cooking up a crazy-ier storm! 'Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2. Bringing crazy back!!'

TellyChakkar was the first to exclusively report about producer Prateek Sharma helming the second season of TV’s most celebrated show Beyhadh under his banner LSD Films (Read here: http://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/prateek-sharma- produce-beyhadh-s-season-2- sony-tv-190222 ).

As per reports in media, the makers have approached Naamkaran fame Viraf Patel to play the male lead.

The original star cast comprising Jennifer, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani won audience hearts with their stellar performances.

Let’s wait and watch which other actors will join Jennifer in Beyhadh 2!