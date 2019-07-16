Jennifer Winget is in a ‘good mood’ for this...

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a popular television actress who is known for television shows like Bepannah and Beyhadh. She is making her digital debut with a web series called Code M.
Apart from her work, the actress is known for being close to her friends. She always makes sure to take out time for her friends. The actress is also an active social media user and regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts.
And today, she posted a couple of pictures with her friends, in what looks like a night out, in which she is seen enjoying good food in a good mood. In one picture, the actress wrote, “Good Mood”, while in another photo, she wrote, “Good Food”. In the photo, Jennifer is all smiles as she is seen posing and cracking up with her friends. The actress wore simple yet stylish attire.
Check out her posts right here:
Today I reminisced back to how as kids we used to play dress up as brides and to now see you as a real bride, I think my heart exploded with love and happiness. And I know I may have said it over and over, and that there wasn’t any end to how many times I looked at you and thought it too, but you looked so so beautiful and radiant that I could only want for this happiness to increase by the hour. So as you begin this new chapter of your life, I wish for every dream to come in this adventure you kickstarted with your soulmate today. You deserve all and more and we’re all so blessed to be part of it. Continue to smile that smile that lights our lives and hope to see it get wider by the day. You know I love you beyond measure and will always have your back.
