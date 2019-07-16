Jennifer Winget is in a ‘good mood’ for this...

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a popular television actress who is known for television shows like Bepannah and Beyhadh. She is making her digital debut with a web series called Code M.



Apart from her work, the actress is known for being close to her friends. She always makes sure to take out time for her friends. The actress is also an active social media user and regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts.



And today, she posted a couple of pictures with her friends, in what looks like a night out, in which she is seen enjoying good food in a good mood. In one picture, the actress wrote, “Good Mood”, while in another photo, she wrote, “Good Food”. In the photo, Jennifer is all smiles as she is seen posing and cracking up with her friends. The actress wore simple yet stylish attire.



Check out her posts right here: