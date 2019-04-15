Jennifer Winget joins the bikini league

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a big fashionista, and she has an aura of confidence that makes her look classy in whatever she wears.



The actress, who is known for television soaps like Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh, and Bepannaah, sports her attires with panache and sets major style goals for her fans. Be it a casual wear or a party wear or bikini, she slips into them with ease.



In her latest posts, Jennifer has flaunted a bikini look, and boy, she looks stunning. In the picture, she can be seen donning an orange and black bikni and sunglasses. She made the picture look dramatic by posing on the grass with pretty flowers strewn all around her."In my very own high garden,” she captioned the photo.Take a look at her picture right here:On the professional front, Jennifer was last seen in Bepannaah, and according to media reports, she will be seen in Beyhadh's season 2