Jennifer Winget looks amazing in her first look for Code M

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and loved television actresses. She has acted in myriad soaps and entertained audience with her performance. Now, she is geared up for her digital debut and fans can’t contain their excitement.

For the uninitiated, Jennifer will be seen in ALT Balaji’s upcoming web series CODE M. She is playing the role of an army officer in the series. She will be seen in the role of Monica.

The shoot started recently and the actress has been constantly sharing pictures on her social media to update her fans. It seems the first look of the actress is here, and we must say, Jennifer is looking amazing in the picture.

Take a look below:

Actors Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor are also part of the upcoming show. They are playing pivotal roles in it.

Are you excited to see Jennifer Winget in Code M? Hit the comment section below.