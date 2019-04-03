News

Jennifer Winget looks stunning in these black-and-white photos

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2019 07:15 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer is the superstar of television, and the ace actress has a massive fan following. She was last seen in the serial Bepannah, and her pairing with Harshad is still loved by the audience.

Jennifer is not that active on social media, but when she uploads something, her fans get really excited. The ace actress recently shared some beautiful photos of hers captured in black-and-white mode. She looks stunning.

The actress reminds of us of the beauties of the 50s and 60s who were so simple and yet so gorgeous. The actress was also voted as the most desirable television actress of 2018.

Well, currently, Jennifer is on a break, and we are sure that her fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback.

