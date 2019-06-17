News

Jennifer Winget loves spending time with them!

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most beautiful and stylish television actresses. She kick-started her career at the age of 12 as a child actor in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and then appeared in the film Kuch Naa Kaho at the age of 14. Later, as an adult, she went on to work in numerous television shows.             

Jennifer earned appreciations for playing the role of Zoya in Bepannah. Her role in Saraswatichandra is something one can’t stop adoring and is one of the prime reasons for the continued success of the show. She has also been part of some of the most loved shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Kahin To Hoga, and Kkusum.

Her work keeps her occupied, and whenever she is not shooting, she is always snapped spending time with her friends and family. The actress had the perfect Sunday as yesterday she chilled with her friends, who are more like sisters to her. She posted a picture on Instagram wherein she is seen posing with her friends and dog. Alongside the picture, Jenny wrote, “Not sisters by blood but sisters by heart!”

