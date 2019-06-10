Jennifer Winget shares fun moments of Tanuj Virwani as he roots for Indian team at WC 2019

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is known for her acting chops and style statements. She is one of the most popular and loved television stars. She enjoys a huge fan following and she makes sure to regularly update her followers about her whereabouts.

An active social media user, Jennifer recently shared some fun moments of her Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani. The actor was seen enthusiastically cheering for team India as they battled it out with the Australian counterpart in the latest game of World Cup 2019. He donned a team India jersey and cheered for the team, and the actress of course could not stop herself from sharing such high on energy moments on her Instagram story. Take a look below.

On the professional front, Jennifer has been part of myriad shows. She is known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. Her upcoming project is a web series called Code M, which also stars Tanuj Virwani and ace actor Rajat Kapoor. Code M will feature her in the role of Monica, who is an army officer.